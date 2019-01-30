Donald Trump warns Americans against traveling to Venezuela

President Donald Trump on January 30 warned US citizens against traveling to Venezuela amid the political crisis there over control of the government, as the United States and other nations have recognized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's rival Juan Guiado.



Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

