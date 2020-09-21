Donald Trump to unveil his Supreme Court pick on Friday or Saturday

US President Donald Trump said on September 21 that he will announce his Supreme Court pick to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the end of this week because he wants to wait until after her memorial services.

"I think it'll be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect," Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends, reported CNN.

"It looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it," he went on. "And I think the respect we should wait for the services to be over for Justice Ginsburg. So we're looking at probably Friday or maybe Saturday."

Trump pushed ahead with plans for his third US Supreme Court nomination, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority, as some Republicans wavered on whether to support the move weeks before an election.

The Republican president said in the interview with Fox News that he wanted to wait out of respect for Ginsburg, a liberal justice who died on September 18 at age 87. “We should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg,” he said.

The death of liberal icon Ginsburg upended the campaign season, giving Trump and his party an opportunity to strengthen its grip on the court whose decisions influence most spheres of American life, from healthcare to gun rights to voting access.

Trump said a vote on his Supreme Court nominee should come before the November 3 election.

“We won the election and we have the right to do so we have plenty of time, a lot of time,” Trump told Fox. “The final vote should be taken frankly before the election. We have plenty of time for that.”

With inputs from Reuters.