Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union Address on Feb 5: Nancy Pelosi

In response,Donald Trump said in a letter to Nancy Pelosi that he has accepted the new invitation.

US President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union Address on February 5, as per the agreement reached between the White House and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The traditional annual speech by President Trump was initially scheduled for this Tuesday but had to be postponed because of the largest government shutdown due to differences between the White House and opposition Democrats on the issue of US-Mexico border wall.

"When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year's State of the Union address,” Pelosi said in a fresh letter to Trump dated January 28.

"In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th. Therefore, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber,” she added.

In response, Trump said in a letter to Pelosi that he has accepted the new invitation.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Mexico #Politics #US #world

