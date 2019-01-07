App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump looks forward to SOTU address to speak before world

Newly-sworn-in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week invited President Trump to deliver the customary State of the Union (SOTU) address before a joint session of Congress on January 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump said he looks forward to speaking to the world in his annual State of the Union address later this month.

Trump told reporters at the White House: "I will be making the State of the Union on January 29th. I look forward to it. I look forward to speaking, really, before the world. We have a lot of great things to say".

This would be Trump's first SOTU address wherein the Democrats would be in majority in the House of Representatives.

"Our country is doing better than any country in the world, right now. Our military is almost completely rebuilt. When I took it over, it was a mess. It was depleted. Our trade deals are going great.

"We have a deal with Mexico, Canada, South Korea. We're negotiating with Europe, the European Union. We're negotiating with China, which is, by far, the biggest of them all. We're doing very, very well," the president said in response to a question.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 11:40 am

