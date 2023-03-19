 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests

Reuters
Mar 19, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

No US president - while in office or afterward - has faced criminal charges. Trump has said he will continue campaigning even if he is charged with a crime

Former US president Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney's office... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven... the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A spokesman for Trump said the former president had not been notified of any arrest. Trump provided no evidence of leaks from the district attorney's office and did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

"Protest, take our nation back!" said Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, to try to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.