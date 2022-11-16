 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

'Donald Trump has failed America,' says Joe Biden

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Trump, facing several criminal investigations of his conduct related to his presidency, announced from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday that he will run for the US president in 2024 to make America "great and glorious" again.

Joe Biden (Image credit: @ClayTravis/Twitter)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched an acerbic attack on his predecessor and potential rival in the 2024 elections, Donald Trump, saying he has "failed America" and alleged that Trump rule was marked by "record-breaking unemployment".

Trump, facing several criminal investigations of his conduct related to his presidency, announced from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday that he will run for the US president in 2024 to make America "great and glorious" again.

Trump, 76, is seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Biden.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing that I will run for President of the United States. This will be our campaign altogether, he told his cheering supporters.

Donald Trump has failed America,'' Biden tweeted from Bali in Indonesia, where he is attending the G-20 summit with world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden posted a video in which he alleged Trump's tenure was marked by "tax cuts for the rich and corporators," and "record-breaking unemployment." Trump's fans, however, were delirious at his much-anticipated announcement to run for the 2024 US Presidential elections, terming it a "historic night."