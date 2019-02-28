App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump accuses former lawyer Michael Cohen of lying in his testimony

Donald Trump insisted that Cohen's testimony on February 27 had provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Donald Trump sought to discredit his former lawyer Michael Cohen on February 28 after the ex-aide's bombshell congressional testimony in which he essentially called Trump a criminal.

"He lied a lot," Trump told a press conference in Vietnam after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump insisted that Cohen's testimony on February 27 had provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election.

Cohen told the lawmakers he had no direct knowledge of collusion but that he had suspicions.

The president complained that the testimony took place during the summit with Kim.

"I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing," Trump said.

Trump again insisted the probe into Russian collusion is a "hoax" and a "witchhunt."
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Politics #Russia #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.