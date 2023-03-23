 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does Congress want complete freedom for Rahul Gandhi to abuse people: BJP

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP on Thursday asserted that the law will take its course if Rahul Gandhi abuses people and slammed the Congress over its criticism of his conviction in a defamation case, asking whether the opposition party wants "complete freedom" for him to "abuse" others.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also cautioned Gandhi against making defamatory remarks, saying the Congress leader will find himself facing "more troubles" if he doesn't refrain from doing so.

He also hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the court's order by reportedly noting that several judges hearing the matter were changed.

The BJP leader advised him to make responsible comments and said "Kharge is the president of a national party and what does he mean by saying that the judge was changed again and again?" "It is a serious issue of contempt (of court) also," Prasad said and added that it was "grossly unfair" on the part of Kharge to make such comments.