Documents Inquiry Puts Spotlight on Biden’s Frenetic Last Days as Vice President

US President Joe Biden

Those last days were a blur of phone calls, meetings, farewell events, and visits to Ukraine and Switzerland. As he wrapped up his tenure as vice president in January 2017, Joe Biden was packing in as much as he could.

The questions now are: What else was being packed? By whom? Why? Where was it going?

The appointment of a special counsel has focused new attention on Biden’s frenetic final stretch in the White House after eight years as the No. 2 to President Barack Obama. Somehow, a small number of classified documents would go not to the archives, where they belonged, but to Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and a private office in Washington, where they did not.

With Biden back in the White House, he finds himself struggling to explain what happened. His administration kept the discovery of sensitive records secret from the public for two months until media reports revealed it, and has had to update its version of events multiple times over the past week. On Saturday, the White House said that after previously reporting that one page of classified material had been found in a room next to the garage at the Wilmington house, five more pages were discovered by Justice Department personnel who had come for the material.

Robert Hur, named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday to investigate the mishandling of those papers, will labor to reconstruct the events of those winter days in 2017 when members of the outgoing vice president’s staff were rushing to pack up their files, work with the incoming team and find new jobs. The White House has provided no explanation for how the documents wound up in the hands of Biden as a private citizen.

For Biden, January 2017 was a time of uncertainty. For the first time in 44 years, he would be out of government, no longer with an obvious future ahead. He would write a book and start a think tank. Months passed before he resolved to run for president again. In that period of transition, something went wrong.

How much Biden was involved in the disposition of documents in the days leading up to his 2017 departure from the White House is not clear. Biden said this past week that “I was surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken to that office.”