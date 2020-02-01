App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Do not mind losing power for anti-CAA stand: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

The citizens of the country will teach a lesson to the BJP-led government at the Centre for attempting to divide people based on religion, the chief minister said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the Congress party was firm on its anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stand and his government will not allow its implementation in the Union Territory, even if it meant losing power.

Addressing an anti-CAA rally, organised by various organisations at Karaikal, Narayanasamy said the Puducherry Assembly session was slated to begin on February 12 and the government was planning to pass a resolution opposing the implementation of the CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in the Union Territory.

"CAA divides people based on religion and we are firm on our stand opposing it. We will not allow its implementation (CAA, NRC, NPR) in Puducherry. We do not care if we would remain in power or not fortaking a principled stand," he said.

The citizens of the country will teach a lesson to the BJP-led government at the Centre for attempting to divide people based on religion, the chief minister added.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.