Do KCR's meetings with PM Modi indicate a BJP-TRS post-poll alliance in 2019?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in what was his second such meeting in a month.

The meeting is being seen as a sign that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is establishing closer ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and may even join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) through a post-poll agreement, Hindustan Times reported.

The TRS, which has 11 seats in the Lok Sabha, could prove to be a much-needed addition to the NDA, especially after Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) withdrew from the coalition earlier this year.

A TRS leader told the paper that the submission of memoranda was "obviously just a formality" and that the actual agenda was to "work out new political equations with the NDA" when the Opposition is teaming up against PM Modi.

KCR's official visit, as mentioned in a communique, was to table issues that the state was facing before Modi, including the demand for a separate High Court for Telangana, and the allotment of defence land for constructing a separate secretariat building for the state.

The TRS leader also said that Modi and KCR discussed the general political situation in both Telugu-speaking states and the possibility of holding early elections for both the Lok Sabha and the Telangana assembly.

While KCR was not available for comment, his son, KT Rama Rao, who is a minister in Telangana, dismissed the idea of a post-poll coalition between the TRS and the BJP as "fiction".

BJP spokesperson from Telangana, Krishna Sagar Rao, told the paper that this was a strategy to mislead the electorate into believing that the BJP and the TRS are on the same side and that the Congress was their sole enemy in the state. However, "TRS is our number one enemy in Telangana," he said.

On the other hand, Congress' Telangana chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that KCR's frequent meetings with Modi don't come off as a surprise. He told the paper that the TRS has cosied up to the BJP.

Reddy said that this was evident from the support the party extended to the BJP for the election of the President and the Vice President, as well as their nuclear stand during the recently tabled no-confidence motion.