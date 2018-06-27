DMK tries unsuccessfully to raise Governor's district visits

The Opposition DMK once again tried to raise the issue of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's visits to various districts in the state and staged a walkout after the Speaker refused permission to hold a debate on the matter in the Assembly today.

Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin referred to yesterday's clarification from the Raj Bhavan in this regard and wanted to know if senior officials were informed about the governor's visits and sought a reply from Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the matter.

Speaker P Dhanapal said no debate can be held on the governor in the House.

He said though he allowed Stalin to raise the issue, there would be no reply since there cannot be a debate on the matter regarding the governor.

However, the Speaker himself clarified that as a constitutional authority the governor was entitled to go on tours in the state.

While Stalin repeatedly insisted that the government respond on the mater, Dhanapal was firm the issue cannot be debated.

Subsequently, Stalin "strongly condemned" the chief minister for not giving a reply on the issue and announced staging a walkout, with his party colleagues in tow.

Later, DMK's ally Congress also followed suit.

On Monday also, the DMK had tried to raise the issue unsuccessfully after the speaker cited House rules and said there cannot be any debate regarding the Governor.

Yesterday, the Raj Bhavan had issued a clarification on the governor's visits to the districts and cited legal opinion to insist there was no illegality in his actions.

Earlier on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan had issued a strongly-worded statement taking exception to the DMK's continuing protests against Purohit's district visits and the party's 'siege Raj Bhavan' stir on Saturday last.

It had also cited section 124 of IPC, which said "whoever with the intention of inducing or compelling the President of India, or the Governor of any state... shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years."

The DMK on Monday termed the Raj Bhavan's imprisonment warning as "intimidatory" and vowed to continue its black flag protests against the governor over his visits to districts and meeting officials.

The principal opposition had also asserted it would "make any sacrifice" to uphold the state's autonomy.