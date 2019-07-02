App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Madras High Court had in April last year declined a plea by the DMK to disqualify the 11 MLAs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The DMK on July 2 moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a 2017 confidence motion.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam and the other 10 MLAs, then in the rebel camp, had voted against the trust vote sought by Palaniswami on February 18, 2017.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:16 am

tags #India #Politics

