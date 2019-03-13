DMK seeks bypolls to all 21 vacant seats: Here’s what is driving the demand

The Supreme Court of India on March 12 agreed to hear a plea filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (EC) to notify the bypolls and publish the election schedule for the vacant Assembly constituencies of Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Tirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu.

On March 10, the EC announced poll schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Assembly polls in four states and multiple by-elections. However, the poll panel had only announced bypolls for 18 of the 21 vacant seats in Tamil Nadu.

Out of these, 18 seats had fallen vacant after sitting MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker of the House. The Speaker’s decision was later upheld by the Madras High Court.

There are a total of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. However, with 21 vacancies, the strength of the House has been reduced to 213.

With 18 bypolls, the strength of the House is set to reach 231. Meaning, the ‘magic number’ — the number of seats required to form the government — would be 116.

As the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) currently has 114 MLAs, it would have to win two out of the 18 bypolls to stay afloat.

According to a report by News18, at least three AIADMK MLAs have openly supported rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran. The report adds that three more MLAs of the ruling party have not made their position clear.

Therefore, the AIADMK would have to win at least 11 seats to run a majority government, even if they were to lose the three undeclared bypolls.

On the other hand, MK Stalin-led DMK currently has 97 MLAs in the House. If DMK wins all 21 bypolls, its tally would reach 118. They would therefore be able to stake claim without any external support.

The mood

Opinion polls have bolstered DMK’s belief that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami government is facing strong anti-incumbency. They are hoping to capitalise on this wave of anti-incumbency.

An opinion polls by Republic TV-CVoter earlier this month suggested that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would win 35 seats in Tamil Nadu. The DMK is the leading party within the UPA in the state.

Previously, an India Today-Axis My India survey in October 2018 had suggested that 58 percent respondents were dissatisfied with the AIADMK government. Stalin’s party enjoyed 41 percent popularity, much higher than Palaniswami’s 10 percent.

Over 70 percent respondents said the state government had not functioned properly after party matriarch J Jayalalithaa's death, the survey showed.