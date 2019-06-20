App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK MPs raise Cauvery issue during President's address

Holding placards, DMK members briefly raised slogans on the issue of distribution of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK MPs on June 20 raised the issue of Cauvery river water as soon as President Ram Nath Kovind began his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was seen pacifying them and asked them to sit down.

During the president's address several NDA MPs thumped desks when Kovind referred to the Modi government's philosophy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishvas'.

When the president referred to the Rafale jet deal and the delivery schedule of the Apache attack helicopters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen smiling and thumping the desk along with other NDA members.

As soon as the speech got over, Kovind walked up to the first row where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and floor leaders of parties were sitting.

He shook hands with all of them including Rahul Gandhi. Kovind was accompanied by Naidu.

Once the president left the central hall of Parliament, all prominent leaders of the opposition were seen interacting with Rahul Gandhi who was sitting along with his mother Sonia Gandhi. CPI's D Raja was seen hugging him.

Rahul Gandhi celebrated his birthday on June 19.

On her way out of the central hall Sonia Gandhi came face to face with Union Minister Smriti Irani and both leaders greeted each other.

Sonia and Rahul were also seen having a conversation with Rajya Sabha MP and erstwhile SP leader Amar Singh.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, former HRD Minister, was also seen having an animated conversation with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, newly appointed minister in the same ministry.

Several MPs were seen using mobile phones during the president's speech including Rahul Gandhi.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #India #Politics

