DMK is not anti-Hindu, says DMK chief M K Stalin

Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

DMK president M K Stalin asserted that his party was not against any religion and deprecated what he called a disinformation campaign that his outfit was an "enemy of Hindus."

The Dravidian party chief, addressing a poll rally near here, described his party nominee for the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, S Jagathrakshakan, as a deeply spiritual man who spent his money during his previous tenure as MP to renovate hundreds of temples in Arakkonam, besides developing infrastructure and undertaking other welfare initiatives.

"Jagathrakshakan has another specialty. He is a deeply spiritual person. Some are even today criticising DMK as an enemy of the Hindus. Are you saying this even after seeing him (Jagathrakshakan)..?" The DMK chief blamed sections of the media for deliberately creating a false impression that his party was against the Hindus.

Citing the popular dialogue "we are not against temples, our principle is that it should not become a camp of the wicked," written by his late father M Karunanidhi in the 1952 Tamil film "Parasakthi," he said the DMK had never been against those worshipping God.

Stalin said his wife offered prayers at temples every day and added that he had never prevented her from visiting shrines since it was her wish. "They (sections of the media) are,however, indulging in a disinformation campaign that DMK is against the Hindus and temple worship," he said and added that people are not ready to believe it. Stalin said when he took over as party chief last year, he categorically stated at the general council that he would be for all religions and against none; that his party would be on the side of all religions and not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion.

"I had spoken categorically that DMK is not against any religion. However, continously, sections of media and press are indulging in wrong propaganda. We are not worried about it as people are on our side," he said.

The top DMK leader's assertion that his party was not against any religion comes nearly two months after a video clip surfaced on social media purportedly showing Stalin criticising Vedic ceremonies in Hindu weddings.

After the two-year-old clip surfaced, the ruling AIADMK had accused Stalin of trying to divide people on religious lines. In the 1.28-minute video, Stalin purportedly takes potshots at "Vaidika," Hindu marriages presided over by a Brahmin priest.

The smoke from the yagna (havan) makes not only the bride and groom "cry a little," but also those around to witness the ceremony and creates a sombre ambience, the DMK leader was seen purportedly commenting in the video.

Rejecting claims that Stalin's speech was offensive, a DMK spokesperson had said marriages sans ceremonies had all along been the cornerstone of the party's ideology. "It is a two-year-old video clip and it has now been released seeking to gain political mileage by right wing supporters," the spokesperson said and added that the video featured only a portion of Stalin's speech.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 07:45 am

tags #DMK #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Stalin

