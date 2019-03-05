App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK finalises seat-sharing with CPI(M), allots 2 seats

The pact was confirmed following talks between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K Balakrishnan at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The DMK on Tuesday clinched a seat-sharing deal with the CPI(M) and allotted two seats to the Left party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The pact was confirmed following talks between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K Balakrishnan at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.

Balakrishnan told reporters that his party had informed the DMK about the wish-list of constituencies and further talks would be held on the matter.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, our party will wholeheartedly participate in the alliance led by DMK. Our intention is to defeat the BJP-AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu and there is no difference of opinion in that (among constituents)," the Left leader said.

related news

On the participation of the CPI(M) in rallies by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the state, Balakrishnan indicated they would attend them.

The DMK, in its bid to lead a rainbow alliance, has already signed electoral arrangements with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

It is continuing talks with the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). There are a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state, besides one in neighbouring Puducherry.

Asked about the party's stand on bypolls to 21 Assembly seats that have been lying vacant in the state, Balakrishnan said it had already been decided that the CPI(M) would support the DMK.

While 18 seats are lying vacant following the court upholding the disqualification of AIADMK MLAs for revolting against the chief minister in 2017, Tiruvarur and Tirupparankundram segments await bypolls due to the death of sitting legislators, former DMK chief M Karunanidhi and AK Bose of AIADMK, respectively.

Hosur, represented by former AIADMK minister Balakrishna Reddy, was declared vacant recently after he resigned following a special court sentencing him to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a two-decade-old riot case.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #CPI(M) #DMK #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India's Average Salary Hike Expected to be Marginally Higher than Last ...

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

#SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmong ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

United World Wrestling asks national federations to halt communication ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.