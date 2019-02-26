DMK finalises seat sharing agreement with KDMK

The IUML has been allotted one seat.
The DMK on February 26 sealed a seat sharing agreement with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) for the coming Lok Sabha polls,allotting one seat to its ally.
The seat-sharing was finalised between DMK President M K Stalin and KMDK leader E R Easwaran at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said. According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.
DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.