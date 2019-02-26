App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK finalises seat sharing agreement with KDMK

The IUML has been allotted one seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The DMK on February 26 sealed a seat sharing agreement with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) for the coming Lok Sabha polls,allotting one seat to its ally.

The seat-sharing was finalised between DMK President M K Stalin and KMDK leader E R Easwaran at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said. According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.

DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.

The IUML has been allotted one seat. There are a total of 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, while the neighbouring Puducherry has one.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #General Elections 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.