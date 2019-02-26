DMK finalises seat sharing agreement with KDMK

The DMK on February 26 sealed a seat sharing agreement with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) for the coming Lok Sabha polls,allotting one seat to its ally.

The seat-sharing was finalised between DMK President M K Stalin and KMDK leader E R Easwaran at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said. According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.

DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.

The IUML has been allotted one seat. There are a total of 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, while the neighbouring Puducherry has one.