MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

DMK, allies to hold black flag stir on September 20 in Tamil Nadu as part of nation-wide joint protest against BJP-led Centre

The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30 against the Centre for its "anti-people, and anti-democratic" stand over several issues including its "refusal" to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
Constituency: Kolathur | MK Stalin of DMK party won Kolathur seat against AIADMK cadidate Aadirajaram.

Constituency: Kolathur | MK Stalin of DMK party won Kolathur seat against AIADMK cadidate Aadirajaram.

Black flag demonstrations would be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn the BJP-led Centre, the ruling DMK and its allies said.

The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30 against the Centre for its "anti-people, and anti-democratic" stand over several issues including its "refusal" to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.

As per decisions taken last month in a meet of opposition parties chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, black flag protest demonstrations would be held in Tamil Nadu, a joint-statement of the DMK, Congress, the Left parties, MDMK, IUML, VCK, MMK, KMDK and TVK said.

The protest demonstrations would be held in front of the residences of party workers and leaders, the statement said, adding "let us protest together, let us guard the secular, democratic Indian republic."
PTI
Tags: #BJP #DMK #India #Politics
first published: Sep 6, 2021 07:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.