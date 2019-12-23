App
Jharkhand
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK, allies take out rally against CAA in Chennai

DMK president M K Stalin alongwith leaders of allies, including senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and state unit leaders of the Left parties were marching from downtown Egmore towards the Rajarathinam Stadium, a distance of about two km.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK and its allies on Monday took out a protest rally here against the amendment to the Citizehsip Act and seeking its withdrawal.

While Stalin, Chidambaram and other topline leaders held placards against the CAA, cadres of DMK and allies raised slogans against the contentious act and waved their respective party flags as they marched through the area.

Elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of drones, are in place and about 5,000 police personnel are on security duty, police said.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 12:48 pm

