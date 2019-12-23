DMK, allies take out rally against CAA in Chennai

DMK and its allies on Monday took out a protest rally here against the amendment to the Citizehsip Act and seeking its withdrawal.

DMK president M K Stalin alongwith leaders of allies, including senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and state unit leaders of the Left parties were marching from downtown Egmore towards the Rajarathinam Stadium, a distance of about two km.

While Stalin, Chidambaram and other topline leaders held placards against the CAA, cadres of DMK and allies raised slogans against the contentious act and waved their respective party flags as they marched through the area.