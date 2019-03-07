App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMDK hints at poll pact with AIADMK, says decision soon

Speaking to reporters, senior DMDK leader LK Sutheesh referred to parleys he held on March 6 with BJP state-in-charge Piyush Goyal.

Hinting at a possible poll pact with the AIADMK for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the DMDK on March 7 said a decision would be arrived at in a couple of days.

Speaking to reporters, senior DMDK leader LK Sutheesh referred to parleys he held on March 6 with BJP state-in-charge Piyush Goyal.

"Yesterday you know we had held talks at a private hotel...we will inform in a couple of days the number of seats and segments," he said. Sutheesh, brother-in-law of DMDK founder Vijayakanth, said though the party had started off its alliance talks with the BJP, the latter informed them that the coalition in Tamil Nadu will be led by the AIADMK.

Subsequently, DMDK was 'late' in initiating the talks with the AIADMK, even as the ruling party sealed its poll pact with the PMK, he said. "Our regret is that we could have signed the seat-sharing agreement along with PMK," Sutheesh said, adding this had been conveyed to both BJP and AIADMK.

His colleagues Ilangovan and D Murugesan had met DMK leader Durai Murugan on March 6 for their "personal work" which was reported in the media as DMDK taking forward alliance talks with that party, he said.

Incidentally, Duraimurugan had given a spicy turn to the protracted delay in conclusion of the AIADMK-DMDK talks, saying that the DMDK sought accommodation in his party-led alliance.

"I told them (DMDK) that there are no seats left to offer," he had said. The DMDK functionaries who met Duraimurugan, had also maintained on Wednesday that they did so for a "personal" reason.

Taking a jibe at Duraimurugan, Sutheesh said he had made some "unsavoury" remarks about the DMK "leadership" with him. "But I will not reveal what he said," he said. DMK was also not concerned about "anything in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Responding to Sutheesh's comments, Duraimurugan said the DMDK seemed to be "under some pressure" on alliance. "They are making such statements to protect themselves. I don't even know Murugesan and what has he got to discuss with me other than alliance," he said. He also said he "did not expect" the DMDK to give a different spin about their delegation's visit to his residence on March 6.

"I can only feel sorry" for Sutheesh, the senior DMK leader added. Meanwhile, the AIADMK said it was upto the DMDK to decide on the alliance. "Whether to go alone or join an alliance will be DMDK's decision. We invite (parties for alliance) with the aim of accommodating them and have a consensus," Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

