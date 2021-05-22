DLF bribery case: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets clean chit, CBI shuts probe due to 'lack of evidence'

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been out on bail since April after spending more than three years in jail.

In a big relief to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed a bribery case against him and DLF group.

The CBI gave a clean chit to the former Union Railway Minister in the bribery case, sources told NDTV. The RJD leader has been out on bail since April after spending more than three years in jail.

After two years of investigation, the preliminary enquiry was closed as no case has been made out of the allegations, sources told the channel.

According to the report, the investigation team had sought conversion of the preliminary inquiry into an FIR after the probe revealed alleged irregularities such as "antedated stamp papers, sham transactions, and property transfer in favor of the Yadavs at a throwaway price".

"However, senior supervising officers, including former director RK Shukla, ordered the closure of the case for want of evidence," sources added.

It was alleged that Prasad's son Tejashwi and daughters Chanda and Ragini had bought a company AB Exports for Rs 4 lakh in 2011. Later, AB Exports purchased a property in New Friends Colony in 2007 for Rs 5 crore, much less than the circle rate of Rs 30 crore.

As per the Economic Offence Branch of CB, the DLF Group had bribed Yadav with the property in an upscale South Delhi locality in lieu of a rail land lease project in Mumbai's Bandra and New Delhi Railway Station project.

This transaction was allegedly funded by DLF Home Developers.

In January 2018, a preliminary probe was initiated for corruption against Yadav and real estate developer DLF Group.

Lalu Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in April in a case linked to the Bihar fodder scam. The former Bihar CM has been convicted in wrongful withdrawal of money to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore from Dumka, Chaibasa and Deoghar treasuries and the special CBI court at Ranchi has already granted him bail in two cases registered in Chaibasa and one in Deoghar.