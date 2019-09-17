App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

DK Shivakumar moves HC seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

Shivakumar, sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat, is in the ED custody since his arrest and will be produced in the trial court later in the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar approached the Delhi High Court on September 17, seeking copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3, sought from the court to hold that the probe agency has no jurisdiction to invoke provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

He also sought the court's direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the PMLA.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

