you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

DK Shivakumar hospitalised due to high BP

Shivakumar complained of restlessness and back pain on November 11 night, following which he was admitted to the hospital

PTI @moneycontrolcom
DK Shivakumar
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been hospitalised due to high blood pressure, family sources said on November 12.

Shivakumar complained of restlessness and back pain on November 11 night, following which he was admitted to the hospital. The doctors have recommended three days of complete rest and also asked family members not to allow visitors during the period, they added.

Early this month also, Shivakumar was hospitalised due to diabetes-related complications, high blood pressure, back pain and chest pain.

The former minister was released on bail from Delhi's Tihar Jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

He was in Tihar till October 24. Shivakumar had returned on October 26 to a rousing welcome from his supporters and party workers.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Congress #DK Shivakumar #Inc #India #Politics

