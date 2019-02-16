Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Distrust of international organisations may be behind Brexit: Study

Supranationalism is defined as the transfer of power from the national to the supranational level, leading to increased dependence on foreign political partners and increased social and cultural exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The UK referendum vote to leave the European Union (EU) may have been driven by people's distrust of international organisations, alongside the fear of immigration, a study has found.

Researchers from the University of Kent in the UK found that Euroscepticism is not only shaped by attitudes towards immigration and feelings of national identity but also by opposition towards UK involvement in transnational organisations such as the EU.

The team considered study respondents' ideological predispositions, particularly preferences for cultural traditions and loyalty to national authority and a desire for group-based dominance and hierarchy in society to see whether these predicted negative attitudes towards international institutions.

They found that people with higher levels of both these characteristics in their ideological outlook were less supportive of supranationalism, were more Eurosceptic, and found it more important that the UK 'takes back control'.

This manifested itself in a preference for 'prioritising control' in any post-Brexit scenario among those with a negative attitude towards the concept of supranationalism.

This included 'bringing back control of our laws to Parliament' and 'bringing back control of decisions over immigration to the UK'.

Another indicator was age, with older respondents also more likely to have a negative attitude towards the concept of supranationalism.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #EU #Politics #UK #world

