Dissolve Election Commission, elect commissioners: Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

What was the need to give the decision in such a hurry, Thackeray said at a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

Terming the Election Commissions decision that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the poll panel be dissolved.

We have lost faith in the Election Commission, he said.

The election commissioners should be elected and not appointed, he added.