Disqualified from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi now asked to vacate govt-allotted bungalow

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a magisterial court in Gujarat in a defamation case.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the government-allotted bungalow in New Delhi within a month, reports said on March 27, days after he was disqualified as an MP from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, who has been living in the official accommodation since 2004 when he was first elected as a lawmaker, has been given a notice to vacate the bungalow by the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

He has been asked to vacate the bungalow by April 22, Parliament sources told news agency PTI.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a magisterial court in Gujarat in a defamation case.