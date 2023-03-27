Disqualified from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi now asked to vacate govt-allotted bungalow

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24 (PTI file image)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the government-allotted bungalow in New Delhi within a month, reports said on March 27, days after he was disqualified as an MP from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, who has been living in the official accommodation since 2004 when he was first elected as a lawmaker, has been given a notice to vacate the bungalow by the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

He has been asked to vacate the bungalow by April 22, Parliament sources told news agency PTI.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a magisterial court in Gujarat in a defamation case.

The court had pronounced a sentence of two years for Gandhi, who was accused of defaming an entire community through a remark made at an election rally in Karnataka in 2019. "Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?" Gandhi had said in his electoral speech.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat took cognisance of the court's order, and stripped Gandhi of his membership in the Parliament's Lower House.

Gandhi was representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency, from where he was elected with a record-margin in the 2019 general elections.

Following his disqualification, the Congress party launched a "satyagraha", with demonstrations in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala.

In a press conference on March 25, Gandhi told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of him making another speech in the Parliament on the government's alleged nexus with the Adani group.

"I am not going to back down even if I am disqualified for life. I will keep raising questions and fight for the people," Gandhi said, as he accused the Centre of attempting to "suppress" his voice.