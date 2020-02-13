App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Display criminal antecedents of candidates, give reason for selection: SC tells political parties

In its order, the SC said that criminalisation of politics is a grave issue requiring the court's attention.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court directed political parties to upload details candidates with criminal antecedents and the reason for their selection on their official websites, as per News18 alerts.

In its order on February 13, the SC said that criminalisation of politics is a grave issue requiring its attention. The court has ordered political parties to submit details of such candidates with the Election Commission (EC) within 72 hours of their selection.

"In the last four general elections, there has been an alarming rise in candidates with criminal antecedents," the court noted and directed all political parties to upload on their websites the details of candidates with criminal antecedents.

Close

Besides this, the court also ordered political parties to provide reasons for selecting candidates with criminal antecedents and explain why another candidate with no criminal passed could not be selected instead.

related news

The SC also pointed out that the "ability to win by a candidate with criminal antecedents" cannot be the only justification furnished by the parties.

This comes after a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman on January 31 had reserved its order on a contempt plea about criminalisation of politics. The plea claimed the apex court's September 2018 directions relating to disclosure of criminal antecedents by candidates contesting elections were not being followed.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitutional bench unanimously held that all candidates would have to declare criminal antecedents to the EC before contesting polls. It also called for wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of such candidates.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 11:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Politics #Supreme Court

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.