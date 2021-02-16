Disha Ravi Arrest | Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to Deputy Police Commissioner, Cyber Crime Cell and Delhi Police

Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Deputy Police Commissioner, Cyber Crime Cell and the Delhi Police on February 16, asking for copy of FIR raised against the 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, as well as reasons for allegedly not producing her before local court for transit remand.

The notice also seeks information regarding the detailed action taken against the activist.

"This is a very serious matter," it said in the notice, asking that this information be shared with the commission by February 19.

Read the full list of demands of here:

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist, was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 for her involvement in the ‘toolkit’ case.The police claim she is an editor of the Google document, which was a guide sheet to stoke “economic, cultural, social and regional tensions” in India.

The toolkit, at the centre of the controversy, was tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg while voicing support for the farmers protesting in India.

"If this arrest has been done to support the agrarian movement, it is very unfortunate," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women said in a tweet.