MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Disha Ravi Arrest | Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to Deputy Police Commissioner, Cyber Crime Cell and Delhi Police

The notice also seeks information regarding the detailed action made against the activist.

Moneycontrol News
February 16, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST

Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Deputy Police Commissioner, Cyber Crime Cell and the Delhi Police on February 16, asking for copy of FIR raised against the 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, as well as reasons for allegedly not producing her before local court for transit remand.

The notice also seeks information regarding the detailed action taken against the activist.

"This is a very serious matter," it said in the notice, asking that this information be shared with the commission by February 19.

Read the full list of demands of here:

Close

Related stories

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist, was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 for her involvement in the ‘toolkit’ case.
The police claim she is an editor of the Google document, which was a guide sheet to stoke “economic, cultural, social and regional tensions” in India.

The toolkit, at the centre of the controversy, was tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg while voicing support for the farmers protesting in India.

"If this arrest has been done to support the agrarian movement, it is very unfortunate," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women said in a tweet.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi Comimission for Women #Delhi Police #Disha Ravi
first published: Feb 16, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.