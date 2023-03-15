 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

The bench made the observations after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra governor, narrated the sequence of events.

B S Koshyari, who was then the governor of Maharashtra, had asked Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test to prove his majority. Thackeray, however, resigned paving the way for the appointment of Shinde as the new chief minister. (File Image: Uddhav Thackeray)

Calling for a trust vote merely on the ground of differences between MLAs of a ruling party can topple an elected government, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday, adding the governor of a state cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular result.

"It will be a sad spectacle for democracy," a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said while taking forward the hearing on the events that unfolded during the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis triggered by a revolt in the then undivided Shiv Sena by MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde.

The bench made the observations after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra governor, narrated the sequence of events and said there were various materials before the governor including a letter signed by 34 Shiv Sena MLAs, a letter from Independent lawmakers withdrawing support to the Uddhav Thackeray government, and another of the Leader of the Opposition that prompted him to order a trust vote.

B S Koshyari, who was then the governor of Maharashtra, had asked Thackeray to face a floor test to prove his majority. Thackeray, however, resigned in the face of imminent defeat, paving the way for the appointment of Shinde as the new chief minister.