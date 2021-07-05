Disappointed at the outcome of PM Narendra Modi’s all-party meet: Gupkar alliance

(Left to right) Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami; former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti; Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, both leaders of National Conference and former CMs, address the media after a meeting in Srinagar in October 2020 (Image: Reuters/Danish Ismail)

Despite agreeing to participate in the central government’s proposed delimitation exercise, Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) political parties have put their reservations on record.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of five regional political parties of J&K, has expressed ‘disappointment’ over the outcome of the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held last month in New Delhi.

The alliance, comprising the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also reiterated its commitment to fight for reversing the “unconstitutional and unacceptable” abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

“All the members of the PAGD expressed disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi meeting, especially at the absence of any substantial confidence building measures, such as releasing of political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the siege and atmosphere of suppression that has choked J&K since 2019," a statement issued by PAGD said on July 5, a day after a meeting of its leaders in Srinagar.

The statement, the first reaction of the alliance after the June 24 meeting of the prime minister with 14 political leaders from J&K, comes a day ahead of the Delimitation Commission's visit to the Union Territory (UT).

"This would have initiated the much needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem," the statement said.

The PAGD, or Gupkar Alliance, constituting the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Conference, apart from the NC and PDP, had come up just ahead of last year’s District Development Polls (DDC) as a united front against the BJP to collectively fight for the restoration of Article 370.

The People’s Conference headed by Sajad Gani Lone had pulled out of the alliance in January this year.

“The PAGD reiterated its commitment to fight together to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes foisted on the people of J&K on August 5, 2019 using all constitutional, legal and political means at its disposal. The PAGD’s struggle for undoing these changes will continue as long as it takes while striving to achieve this objective as early as possible,” the statement said.

The PAGD meeting was attended by NC President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) senior leader and PAGD spokesperson Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, NC leader and MP, Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.

On statehood, PAGD said that it was BJP's commitment on the floor of Parliament, and they must honour their word.