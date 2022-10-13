Disallowed in Delhi, same excise policy doing wonders in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

The Excise Policy 2021-22 that the AAP government was not allowed to implement in Delhi has worked wonders in Punjab where AAP is in power, Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. The AAP government in Delhi was forced to withdraw the policy in July after LG VK Saxena recommended to the CBI a probe alleging irregularities in its implementation.

The Kejriwal government in Delhi when it withdrew the policy had not given any immediate reason for doing so. "The same excise policy, which they did not allow us to implement in Delhi, is doing wonders in Punjab. Congrats Bhagwant! Congrats Harpal!," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a tweet. "The same excise policy, which they did not allow us to implement in Delhi, is doing wonders in Punjab.

Punjab Excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that the state's excise collection crossed Rs 4,000 crore-mark within the initial six months of a financial year for the first time. Announcing withdrawal of the policy, Deputy Manish Sisodia had attacked BJP saying the party had come with allegations of corruption because a part of the Rs 3,500 crore theft by the liquor mafia was pocketed by its leaders under the old excise policy.

A Cabinet note of Delhi government had cited loss of excise revenue despite high sale of liquor, exit of licensees from the business, discounts leading to unhealthy market practices, and shortage of premium brands, as the key reasons for withdrawal of the policy implemented on November 17, 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in the alleged irregularities in Excise policy 2021-22 naming Sisodia, who is also in-charge of Excise department, as one of the accused.

Delhi LG has also suspended 11 officials including then Excise commissioner amid allegations of graft. The allegations include several "violations and lapses," such as waiver of licence fee worth Rs 144.36 crore due to the Covid pandemic, refund of Rs 30 crore earnest money deposit of a bidder for airport zone, reducing the number of dry days, and lack of coercive action on payment default.