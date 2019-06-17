App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Direct NCLT Allahabad for early hearing on insolvency plea against JAL: ICICI Bank to NCLAT

In September 2018, ICICI Bank had filed a petition before the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to start insolvency proceedings of JAL, which is into infrastructure and real estate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender ICICI Bank approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking a direction to NCLT, Allahabad to expedite the hearing on its insolvency petition against Jaypee group firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

In September 2018, ICICI Bank had filed a petition before the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to start insolvency proceedings of JAL, which is into infrastructure and real estate.

In its plea before the appellate tribunal, ICICI Bank submitted that there has been no progress in its petition filed before the NCLT Allahabad in last nine months.

Close

Hearing the matter, a single member NCLT bench of Justice Bansi Lal Bhat directed to list ICICI Bank's plea on July 1 for hearing.

JAL's subsidiary Jaypee Infratech is already going through a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

According to ICICI Bank, JAL owes around Rs 1,296 crore and the bank had approached NCLT to recover the dues, by filing an insolvency plea against JAL, under section 7 of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

However, JAL challenged the ICICI Bank petition before the Allahabad High Court but the same was rejected.

JAL then moved Supreme Court, which too refused to stay the application.

"However, despite this, there is no development in this matter," said ICICI Bank counsel on Monday.

"We want direction to NCLT to expedite the matter," the counsel said, adding that the proceedings before NCLT are being played into the hands of the JAL promoters.

The counsel further alleged that JAL is creating legal hurdles in the IBC proceedings.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:56 pm

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.