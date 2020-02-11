App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Dilli waalon, I love you’: Kejriwal thanks voters, says ‘kaam ki rajneeti’ triumphed

Starting his address with "Dilli waalon, I love you", Kejriwal said that “the people of Delhi have given birth to a new model of politics, which is the 'kaam ki rajneeti' (politics of work)”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on February 11 said that ‘kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)’ had triumphed in the national capital.

Kejriwal was speaking to party workers and functionaries, hours after results of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections showed that AAP would retain power in the national capital. Voters in all 70 constituencies had cast their ballots on February 8.

He added that it was “auspicious” for the country. “This model of politics will take the country forward,” Kejriwal added.

While thanking the party cadre and karyakartas for their hard work during the elections, Kejriwal asked them to continue working harder for the next five years.

Counting of votes was still on when Kejriwal was addressing the public and the media. As of 3:50 pm, AAP had won five seats and was leading in 58 others, according to the Election Commission (EC). Of the total 70 seats, BJP was leading in seven seats. Congress was not leading in any constituency.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

