Dilli ki Diwali to have 30-feet replica of Ram Mandir, CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers will participate in Diwali Puja on November 4 at an event in national capital’s Thyagaraj Stadium where his government is constructing a replica of Ram Mandir, the one under construction in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The 30-feet-high and 80-feet-wide replica of Ram Mandi is being built as part of the government's "Delhi ki Diwali" celebrations, according to the officials. The puja will be live telecast, they said. In 2020, Kejriwal and his ministers performed the puja at the Akshardham temple.

“The construction work is being done as per the directions from the Deputy Chief Minister’s (Manish Sisodia) office. An event management company was selected and a work order has been issued,” a report in the Hindu quoted a source as saying.

The move is being seen as part of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election campaign in Uttar Pradesh going to polls early next year. The AAP has announced it will contest all 403 seats in the elections.

Kejriwal had recently visited Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, and offered prayers there. Earlier this week, his government announced to include Ayodhya in the Delhi government's pilgrimage sites. The Delhi chief minister said the Delhi government will take senior citizens on pilgrimage to Ayodhya free of cost.

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna', the Delhi government bears complete expenditure on free pilgrimage of senior citizens to places like Jagganath Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati among others.

Due to COVID-19, the scheme was halted for the last one-and-a-half years but now instructions have been issued to resume it and the trains for various destinations are expected to be started in the next one month.

