Dilip Ghosh likely to be re-elected West Bengal BJP president

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is likely to be re-elected for a second term, party sources said.

Ghosh, who was appointed to the post in December 2015, has been continuing as state president even after completion of his term in December 2018, due to the Lok Sabha elections last year.

According to sources, till 5 pm on Wednesday, Ghosh was the only person to have filed nomination for the post of state president. The deadline was till 6 pm.

A state council meeting has been convened on Thursday, where the president will be elected, they said.

"I was appointed as state president in 2015 till 2018. But, I got a one-year extension. I will carry out whatever task the party leadership entrusts on me," Ghosh told reporters.