Digvijaya Singh says he will file nomination for Congress president poll; collects papers

Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday collected nomination papers for the party president election and is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

"I have taken the nomination papers and most probably I will file my nominations tomorrow," Singh told reporters at the AICC headquarters.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself."

Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh told reporters when asked if he will remain in the fray.

Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?"

Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway.