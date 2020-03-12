App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Digvijaya Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

He reached the state Assembly secretariat around 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to the returning officer and Vidhan Sabha principal secretary A P Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on March 12 filed his nomination for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election.

He thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him and nominating him for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

He thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him and nominating him for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

Close

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, are falling vacant next month.

The Congress has re-nominated Singh, while the BJP has named former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the saffron party on March 11, as its Rajya Sabha poll nominee from Madhya Pradesh.

Both the Congress and BJP are sure to win one seat each and a keen contest is likely for the third one.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Congress #Digvijaya Singh #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Rajya Sabha

