App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Digvijaya Singh dares PM Narendra Modi to file case against him

In a series of tweets, Singh, who stirred a controversy on Tuesday by referring to the Pulwama terror attack as an "accident", questioned why calling the attacks a "durghatana" prompted Modi and three Union ministers to term him anti-national.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to file a case against him over allegations from BJP leaders that he was an anti-national and a Pakistan supporter.

In a series of tweets, Singh, who stirred a controversy on Tuesday by referring to the Pulwama terror attack as an "accident", questioned why calling the attacks a "durghatana" prompted Modi and three Union ministers to term him anti-national.

"The tweet over which you and your ministers called me a Pakistan supporter and an anti-national was posted from Delhi where police are under the Union government. If you are brave, file a case against me," he tweeted.

Singh said that Modi and his ministers levelled several allegations against him and even expressed their intentions of filing a sedition case.

related news

"What action has Modi taken over intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack? He is yet to tell the country who is responsible for it. Does Modiji hold anyone responsible for this or not? Has he asked for a clarification from the NSA, IB or the RAW chief?" he asked.

Singh also re-tweeted a video that shows Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya describing the terrorist attack as a "big accident".

"Would Modi ji and his ministers like to say something about Maurya ji?" Singh asked.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed on February 14 after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 10:27 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Digvijaya Singh #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

UN Chief Spoke With India, Pakistan Officials Not PMs About Heightened ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mains ...

Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

On The Next Royal Showdown: Tensions Grow Between Saudi's King Salman ...

India Aim to Salvage Series Against Buoyant England

CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Delhi's CGO Complex, Cooling Process ...

Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire - World's Most Expensive New Car ...

Andhra EC Gets 8 Lakh Voter Deletion Requests in Just Two Weeks, 2 Lak ...

Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Fun ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; c ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to w ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Anurag Kashyap's imposter harasses actor Ruhii Singh

Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor is sweet

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.