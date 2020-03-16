App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Digvijay Singh meets MP governor Lalji Tandon, says its 'courtesy' visit

Talking to reporters after meeting the governor, Singh said he had known Tandon for the last many years and that they did not discuss politics.

Amid ongoing political tussle in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh today met state Governor Lalji Tandon, and termed it as a "courtesy" visit.

Talking to reporters after meeting the governor, Singh said he had known Tandon for the last many years and that they did not discuss politics.

Madhya Pradesh has been in a political turmoil since March 10 after 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress resigned. They are believed to be the loyalists of rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has since joined the BJP.

The governor had on March 14 night directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test on the first day of the Budget session beginning on March 16 in view of the resignations.

However, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till March 26 within hours after beginning in view of concerns raised by the state government over coronavirus infection. No floor test was held even as BJP MLAs raised the demand.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Digvijay Singh #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Lalji Tandon #Madhya Pradesh

