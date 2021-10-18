Difficult for middle class to travel even by road: Priyanka Gandhi on rising fuel prices

She used the hashtag 'BJP lai mehenge din (BJP has brought expensive days)' with her tweet.

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked again by 35 paise a litre and after this hike the auto fuel was now costing a third more than the rate at which ATF is sold to airlines.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 16, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 16, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹111 111 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 16, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹102 102 View more Show

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

Petrol used in two-wheelers and cars now costs 33 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is sold to airlines.

ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or Rs 79 per litre.

All the figures are as per Sunday's hike.