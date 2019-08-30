App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign has got over 10 lakh responses in 30 days, says Mamata Banerjee

A total of 214 people in distress reached out to Banerjee's office via the platform. Of this, 161 cases were resolved on priority, she tweeted

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 10 lakh phone calls were received in the first 30 days of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign, West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has tweeted.

The mass outreach programme was launched by the party on July 29. Banerjee is referred to as Didi (elder sister) by the people of Bengal.

In a tweet, Banerjee said she is “humbled” as the people of the state have given "overwhelming response” to the initiative. According to her, in the last one month, 10,00,350 people from across the state have reached out to Banerjee and her office through the 'Didi Ke Bolo' platform with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions and grievances that they would like the government or the party to address.

Close

Out of 10,00,350 people, 8,00,635 reached through calls and remaining 1,99,715 through the website dedicated for the initiative, as per the information shared by Banerjee.

related news

In the 30 days under consideration, the largest number of people (42 percent) talked about the grievances that they would like to be addressed. 32 percent gave their suggestions, while 22 percent reached to convey appreciatory messages.

A total of 214 people in distress reached out to Banerjee's office via the platform. Of which, 161 cases were resolved on priority, she has mentioned in her tweet.

Giving the details, Banerjee thanked people for their “support and acknowledgement”, and said that the party takes “note of their valuable suggestions and are committed to working overtime to resolve their grievances to an extent possible in an expeditious manner.”

As part of the on-ground outreach of Didi Ke Bolo initiative, close to 500 TMC MLAs and senior leaders have reached 1,022 villages. The leaders held 'Jan Sangjog Sabhas' during their visits to interact with local people.

‘Didi Ke Bolo’ is the first major campaign launched by the Trinamool after getting political strategist Prashant Kishor on board.

Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) mentored by Kishor is crafting TMC's election strategy for the 2021 assembly polls. It is the architect of Banerjee and TMC's mass outreach programme aimed at connecting with people at the grassroots or 'Trinamool', after which the party takes its name.

The campaign had received over one lakh phone calls were received in its first 24 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.