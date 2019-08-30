'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign has got over 10 lakh responses in 30 days, says Mamata Banerjee

Over 10 lakh phone calls were received in the first 30 days of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign, West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has tweeted.

The mass outreach programme was launched by the party on July 29. Banerjee is referred to as Didi (elder sister) by the people of Bengal.

In a tweet, Banerjee said she is “humbled” as the people of the state have given "overwhelming response” to the initiative. According to her, in the last one month, 10,00,350 people from across the state have reached out to Banerjee and her office through the 'Didi Ke Bolo' platform with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions and grievances that they would like the government or the party to address.

Out of 10,00,350 people, 8,00,635 reached through calls and remaining 1,99,715 through the website dedicated for the initiative, as per the information shared by Banerjee.

In the 30 days under consideration, the largest number of people (42 percent) talked about the grievances that they would like to be addressed. 32 percent gave their suggestions, while 22 percent reached to convey appreciatory messages.



I am humbled with the overwhelming response of the people on the @DidiKeBolo platform. In the last 30 days, over 10 Lakh people have reached out to us with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions & grievances.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/JwP8W3nEhg

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2019

A total of 214 people in distress reached out to Banerjee's office via the platform. Of which, 161 cases were resolved on priority, she has mentioned in her tweet.

Giving the details, Banerjee thanked people for their “support and acknowledgement”, and said that the party takes “note of their valuable suggestions and are committed to working overtime to resolve their grievances to an extent possible in an expeditious manner.”

As part of the on-ground outreach of Didi Ke Bolo initiative, close to 500 TMC MLAs and senior leaders have reached 1,022 villages. The leaders held 'Jan Sangjog Sabhas' during their visits to interact with local people.

‘Didi Ke Bolo’ is the first major campaign launched by the Trinamool after getting political strategist Prashant Kishor on board.

Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) mentored by Kishor is crafting TMC's election strategy for the 2021 assembly polls. It is the architect of Banerjee and TMC's mass outreach programme aimed at connecting with people at the grassroots or 'Trinamool', after which the party takes its name.