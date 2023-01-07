 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhami orders immediate evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath

Jan 07, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Source: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking.

”Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami told reporters here on Friday after reviewing the situation in the sinking town with officials via video conference.

”We are also working on short and long-term plans to address the situation in Joshimath,” he said.The chief minister will visit Joshimath on Saturday, meet the affected people and hold a meeting with officials.Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and secretary, disaster management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha along with a team of experts are camping on the ground to constantly monitor the situation, Dhami said.

Relocation of people from the affected areas should be done expeditiously, he told the officials.

Medical treatment facilities should be available on ground, and arrangements for airlifting people should also be made, he said.An immediate action plan as well as a long-term action plan should be prepared and work on both should be started in right earnest, Dhami said.

Procedures should be simplified to expedite work on treatment of danger zones, sewer and drainage.