PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis targets MVA govt on issues of farmers, Maratha quota

The former chief minister said the government has failed to provide financial aid to farmers.

PTI
File image
File image

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of ignoring the plight farmers in the state and failing on the Maratha reservation issue.

The former chief minister said the government has failed to provide financial aid to farmers.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government completes a year in office on Saturday.

Close

"The Thackeray government has failed in providing financial assistance to farmers. The government has completely ignored their plight. Cotton, soybean crops got destroyed due to pest attack, but no help was provided to farmers," Fadnavis said in a press conference.

related news

"This government has miserably failed in Maratha reservation as well," he alleged.

"Some of the state ministers are deliberately making contradictory statements on the Maratha reservation issue. They are doing so to cover up the government''s failure. This government is deliberately dragging its feet in the Supreme Court," he said.

The BJP leader also said that he had not seen any chief minister in Maharashtra, other than Uddhav Thackeray, who threatened the opposition "so much", and said his recent interview to ''Saamana'' (Shiv Sena mouthpiece) did not befit the constitutional post he held.

Fadnavis further said, "The Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court's recent decisions are enough to underscore the constitutional breakdown in the state."

He was apparently referring to the Supreme Court''s decision to extend journalist Arnab Goswami's interim bail and the Bombay High Court's observation that the Mumbai civic body''s action of demolishing part of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai was illegal and smacked of malafide intentions.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.