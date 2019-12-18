App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis posting 'doctored videos' out of desperation: Prithviraj Chavan

Chavan said that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, should refrain from spreading "hateful" information.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prithviraj Chavan
Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday accused former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of posting online "doctored videos" of protest by AMU students "out of desperation".

Chavan said that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, should refrain from spreading "hateful" information.

He tagged an Alt news report which said students of the Uttar Pradesh-based Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had not raised "anti-Hindu" slogans during their protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The video was tweeted by several BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, in the last two days.

"It is sad to see that former CM Devendra Fadnavis is spreading doctored videos out of desperation. He or his office must check veracity of the videos," Chavan said in a tweet.

"As a former home minister and responsible leader of opposition, he must restrain from spreading hateful and possibly fake information," the former chief minister added.

Hundreds of students of the AMU protested against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday and clashed with police.

The police later used batons and teargas to disperse them.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Prithviraj Chavan

