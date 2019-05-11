Devendra Fadnavis okays 28 new works under MGNREGA in drought-hit areas

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 11 approved 28 new works, including those related to water and soil conservation, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) in drought-hit areas.

The approval was given during a review meeting of Dhule, Buldhana and Jalgaon districts held with the sarpanchs (village heads) and gram sevaks through the 'audio bridge' system.

"A total of 28 types of various works, including those concerning water conservation, soil conservation, construction of school compounds under the MGNREGA in the state were given approval," a statement issued said.

During the meeting, Fadnavis discussed various measures for mitigating drought and water scarcity.

He said with the participation of people, the administration can overcome the drought situation.

The chief minister added that the water stock in the reservoirs needs to be used for drinking purpose on a priority.

"So anybody who is illegally using this water for other purposes will have to face strict action and this instructions have been given to the officers concerned," he said during the meeting.

Fadnavis also said that more funds will be made available for drinking water and the number of bore-wells will be increased.