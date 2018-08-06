App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid Maratha quota agitation

Fadnavis said during the meeting, he apprised the PM Modi on various issues related to Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the state.

Fadnavis said during the meeting, he apprised the PM Modi on various issues related to Maharashtra.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation in Maharashtra by the Maratha community for reservation in government jobs and education.

"Called on HON Pm narendra modijiin New Delhi this evening to apprise him on various issues of Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted.

Maratha outfits have announced a fresh round of stir from August 9 in support of their demand. Last month, their protest had turned violent in different parts of the state, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Marathwada region.

Fadnavis yesterday said all constitutional obligations required for granting reservation to the Maratha community in the state would be completed by November.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 10:05 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.