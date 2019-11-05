Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis held a meeting of BJP leaders at his official residence in Mumbai
Amid the stand-off between Shiv Sena and BJP over power sharing in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on late November 5 evening.Earlier in the day, Fadnavis held a meeting of BJP leaders at his official residence in Mumbai.Special Thursday Expiry on
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:34 pm