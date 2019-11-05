App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis held a meeting of BJP leaders at his official residence in Mumbai

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the stand-off between Shiv Sena and BJP over power sharing in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on late November 5 evening.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis held a meeting of BJP leaders at his official residence in Mumbai.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

