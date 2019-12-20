App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis creating confusion through 'fake' videos: Congress MLA

Raising the issue in the state Legislative Assembly under the point of procedure, she also said that such fake videos could damage the industrial development of Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur on Friday accused BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis of trying to create an atmosphere of confusion by tweeting "fake" videos of "violent protests" by students of a Delhi-based university against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Raising the issue in the state Legislative Assembly under the point of procedure, she also said that such fake videos could damage the industrial development of Maharashtra.

"Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister of Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted a couple of fake videos, which he labelled as violent protests by students of Jamia (Millia Islamia) university," she said.

Close

However, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has already exposed Fadnavis on the tweets, she said.

related news

"Being an industrial state, Maharashtra could face the repercussions of the confusion created by a senior leader like Fadnavis. Our industries should not get affected. Some appropriate measures should be taken in such issues," Thakur said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.